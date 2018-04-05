DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) CFO Matthew T. Murphy Sells 18,000 Shares

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. DCT Industrial Trust Inc has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,171.70, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DCT Industrial Trust alerts:

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that DCT Industrial Trust Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DCT Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dct-industrial-trust-inc-dct-cfo-matthew-t-murphy-sells-18000-shares-of-stock-updated-updated.html.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.