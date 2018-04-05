DECENT Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005403 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. During the last week, DECENT has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $393,674.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00131752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012281 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030296 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and ChaoEX. It is not currently possible to buy DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DECENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.