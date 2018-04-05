Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

