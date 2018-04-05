Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

DCPH stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

