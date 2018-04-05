Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TACO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,067. The firm has a market cap of $394.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.02. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.35 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,408,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 1,084,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc is an operator and franchisor of restaurants featuring made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 3, 2017, the Company operated 551 Del Taco restaurants. The Company’s menu offers a combination of Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

