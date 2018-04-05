Delek US (DK) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Delek US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

NYSE DK opened at $41.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,356.76, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Delek US has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $41.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.99%. Delek US’s revenue was up 129.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Delek US declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Delek US news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $41,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $93,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,109 shares of company stock worth $8,782,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

