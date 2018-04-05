Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,892 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.83% of Delek US worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 142,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

DK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3,418.87, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $41,220.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,109 shares of company stock worth $8,782,256. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

