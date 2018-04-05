Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Delphi Technologies PLC develops, designs and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s operating segment consists of Powertrain Systems and Products & Service Solutions. Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems. It also offers electronic control modules and power electronics technologies. PSS segment sells aftermarket products to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers. It supplies a full suite of aftermarket products, including engine control modules, pumps, injectors, fuel modules, exhaust gas recirculation valves, brakes, steering and suspension. Delphi Technologies PLC is based in United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

DLPH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,134. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $4,389.90 and a PE ratio of 9.73.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,770,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,633,000 after purchasing an additional 113,017 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1,931.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,310 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 959,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 678,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

