Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gardiner Nancy B increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,908.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 76,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,029.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,761.56, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $834.60 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/denali-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl-updated.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.