Denarius Reaches Market Cap of $2.68 Million (DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Denarius has a market cap of $2.68 million and $16,259.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00015150 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,602,205 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, BarterDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to buy Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.