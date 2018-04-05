Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We remain positive on DERM’s stock following a group investor dinner we held on 3/26/18 with COO & CFO Andrew Guggenhime and VP of IR Ian Clements.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

DERM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Dermira from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DERM opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Dermira has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $35.76.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,647.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $131,142. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 303,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the third quarter worth $2,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter worth $25,084,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

