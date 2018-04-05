Dermira (DERM) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $7.48

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 338627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Dermira from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $321.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. equities analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $131,142. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 47.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 303,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

