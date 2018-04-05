Desire Trading Down 7.8% This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Desire has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Desire has a total market capitalization of $139,035.00 and approximately $11,188.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,866.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.54 or 0.05610130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.35 or 0.09606640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.99 or 0.01764230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.02504490 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00200833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00624743 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076868 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 1,772,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,637 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

