Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.93 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 11.15%.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Saputo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.43.

Saputo stock opened at C$40.31 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$47.59.

In related news, insider Carl Colizza sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.50, for a total value of C$191,484.00. Insiders purchased a total of 433 shares of company stock valued at $17,418 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes various dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Australia. It offers a range of cheese products, such as mozzarella, American-style, specialty cheeses, cheddar, fine cheeses, and other cheeses; butter; and dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, including cream and creamers, ice cream mixes, whipping creams, aerosol whipped toppings, iced coffee, and value-added milks, as well as cultured products, such as sour cream and cottage cheese.

