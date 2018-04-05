Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 787,163 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.36% of Finish Line worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FINL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Finish Line during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Finish Line during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Finish Line alerts:

FINL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $14.00 price target on shares of Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Finish Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Finish Line stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.55. 412,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Finish Line Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. Finish Line had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Finish Line’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Finish Line Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Finish Line’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/deutsche-bank-ag-reduces-position-in-finish-line-inc-finl-updated.html.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Finish Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finish Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.