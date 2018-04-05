Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 355,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of Innoviva worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 502,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Innoviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 5.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In other news, insider Eric Desparbes sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $88,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP George B. Abercrombie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $132,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INVA stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.37. Innoviva Inc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,682.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.41 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 61.76% and a negative return on equity of 48.93%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc, formerly Theravance, Inc, is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)).

