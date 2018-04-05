Kimco Realty (KIM) PT Lowered to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.52.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,490. The company has a market cap of $5,952.12, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $51,680.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 822.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,283,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after buying an additional 2,927,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,745,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 1,959,743 shares in the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,768,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 1,117,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 47,803.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 906,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after buying an additional 908,260 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

