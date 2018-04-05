Deutsche Bank Trims CarMax (KMX) Target Price to $63.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KMX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $62.73 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,843.64, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $478,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,803,000. LFL Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. LFL Advisers LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/deutsche-bank-trims-carmax-kmx-target-price-to-63-00.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.