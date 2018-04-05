Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €14.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.80 ($18.27) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a €19.00 ($23.46) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.60 ($22.96) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.74 ($20.66).

Shares of DTE traded up €0.34 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €13.46 ($16.61). 16,150,092 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($15.70) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($22.38).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

