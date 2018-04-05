DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $513,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,921.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,277,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,353,000 after buying an additional 1,235,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $178,515,000 after buying an additional 683,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,032,037,000 after buying an additional 584,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,045,000 after buying an additional 474,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,180,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $171,073,000 after buying an additional 471,036 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37,723.35, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $111.07 and a 1-year high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

