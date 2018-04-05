Contrasting Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) & Inphi (IPHI)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS: DLGNF) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Inphi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.35 billion 1.31 $169.40 million $2.92 7.76 Inphi $348.20 million 3.78 -$74.90 million $0.58 52.53

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inphi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Inphi 2 3 8 1 2.57

Inphi has a consensus price target of $39.93, suggesting a potential upside of 31.04%. Given Inphi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 12.62% 19.05% 16.25% Inphi -21.51% 5.39% 2.43%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Inphi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, digital audio and audio codec ICs, and short-range wireless VoIP; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, embedded networking converters, and SSL LED and backlight drivers; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It offers its products under the PrimAccurate, Rapid Charge, SmartBond, SmartDefender, SmartMirror, SmartPulse, SmarteXite, SmartXtend, and Ultrabook brands. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

