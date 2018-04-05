DigiByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $184.60 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $184.60 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittylicious, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 10,074,980,940 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks. DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years. Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining. Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners. Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus. “

DigiByte Coin Trading

DigiByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: alcurEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Upbit, Coinhouse, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

