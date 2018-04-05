Digital Rupees Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:DRS)

Digital Rupees (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Digital Rupees coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Rupees has a market capitalization of $69,436.00 and $8.00 worth of Digital Rupees was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Rupees has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Rupees alerts:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees Profile

Digital Rupees (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digital Rupees’ total supply is 510,802,961 coins. Digital Rupees’ official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Digital Rupees’ official website is www.digitalrs.me.

Buying and Selling Digital Rupees

Digital Rupees can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Digital Rupees directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Rupees must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Rupees using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Rupees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Rupees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.