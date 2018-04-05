Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $14,711.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00055329 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003489 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoin.com.co. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

