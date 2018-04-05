Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.26

News headlines about Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) have trended positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diodes earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.502764316385 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Diodes alerts:

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 438,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,198. Diodes has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $1,458.97, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.62 million. Diodes had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Sidoti upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,807,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $82,663.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,829 shares of company stock valued at $672,463 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/diodes-diod-receiving-positive-press-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.