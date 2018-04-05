Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) versus Diodes (DIOD) Financial Analysis

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Integrated Device Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.05 billion 1.42 -$1.80 million $1.37 22.22 Integrated Device Technology $728.24 million 5.61 $110.48 million $1.14 27.08

Integrated Device Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diodes. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integrated Device Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Diodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes -0.17% 7.94% 4.50% Integrated Device Technology -0.33% 20.26% 11.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Diodes and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integrated Device Technology 1 2 11 0 2.71

Diodes presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.17%. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus target price of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diodes is more favorable than Integrated Device Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats Diodes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metal?oxide?semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions. It offers a range of mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. These products are used for development in areas, such as fourth generation (4G) infrastructure, network communications, cloud datacenters and power management for computing and mobile devices. It offers solutions in designing communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through a range of channels, including direct sales, distributors and electronic manufacturing suppliers (EMSs).

