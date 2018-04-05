Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Stock Price

News coverage about Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diplomat Pharmacy earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1386461566674 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

DPLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,451.76, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.32. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $44,397,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/diplomat-pharmacy-dplo-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.