Financial Survey: EXFO (EXFO) vs. Directview (DIRV)

EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) and Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EXFO and Directview, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXFO 0 4 1 0 2.20 Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A

EXFO presently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 30.49%. Given EXFO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EXFO is more favorable than Directview.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EXFO and Directview’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXFO $243.30 million 0.93 $850,000.00 $0.21 19.52 Directview $460,000.00 0.67 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

EXFO has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of EXFO shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EXFO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EXFO has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Directview has a beta of -8.17, indicating that its stock price is 917% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXFO and Directview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXFO 0.09% 5.22% 3.94% Directview -293.43% N/A -216.09%

Summary

EXFO beats Directview on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters. The company also provides field network testing products, including FTB Ecosystem test tools; FTB platforms; test function virtualization solutions; transport and datacom solutions designed to address DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH, carrier Ethernet, testing needs; optical instruments; copper access/triple-play handheld instruments to assess the quality of access network physical layer and performance of multiplay services; mobile broadband tools to meet mobile telecom network test challenges; and wireless network testing solutions. In addition, it offers service assurance platforms, fiber network monitoring and management solutions, and remote network monitoring solutions; and solutions for FTTx access networks and metro/core networks, as well as technical support, instrument, and system services. The company sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Canada, and others. EXFO Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. provides security systems and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates within Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division designs and installs surveillance systems, digital video recording and services. The Video Conferencing Services division provides teleconferencing services. It offers several service options to protect and maintain each company’s security investment which includes a customized security system. The company was founded on October 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

