Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1031 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94.

