Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1066 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

UTSL opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

