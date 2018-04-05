Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (KORU) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:KORU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA KORU opened at $56.08 on Thursday. Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86.

