Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 2,642 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,058 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.97% of Zumiez worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $8,684,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3,544.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 393,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 269,913 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth $3,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Zumiez had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

