Discover Financial Services (DFS) CEO David W. Nelms Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $2,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DFS remained flat at $$71.69 on Thursday. 376,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,175. The stock has a market cap of $25,045.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 965,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,281,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

