Discover Financial Services (DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25,045.84, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,440.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,224,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 742,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,628,853.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 81,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 344,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/discover-financial-services-dfs-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-citigroup.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.