Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company has been incurring considerable expenses in order to compete with other credit card issuers, attract and retain customers, and increase card usage. Rising expenses have been weighing on the company’s margins. Its Payments Service segment has been a drag over the past few years despite management’s several corrective efforts. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised downward over past 60 days. However, it is well poised for long-term growth on the back of consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The company’s card sales have been soaring over past many years. Its efficient capital management also impresses.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Instinet reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,045.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,440.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,224,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 742,761 shares in the company, valued at $59,628,853.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and have sold 253,675 shares valued at $19,571,644. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

