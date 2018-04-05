Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,898,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,467 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 84.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,836,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,099,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,326,000 after acquiring an additional 444,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,782,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,007,000 after acquiring an additional 436,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,063,552.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,986,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total value of $2,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,453,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,744,671.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and have sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $24,683.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

