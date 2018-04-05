DISH Network (DISH) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISH Network earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.27178914879 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DISH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $54.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. 2,490,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $17,959.29, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.13.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Vivek Khemka sold 6,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $234,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 739 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $27,830.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,974 shares of company stock valued at $272,151 in the last ninety days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dish-network-dish-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.