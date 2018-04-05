Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

DNHBY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 50,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,761.58, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. Dnb Asa has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $20.93.

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Dnb Asa had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 10.27%. equities research analysts predict that Dnb Asa will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dnb-asa-dnhby-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, installment loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dnb Asa (DNHBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.