Dogecoin Reaches Market Cap of $310.17 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $310.17 million and $4.59 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Coingi and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.01748850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007541 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015547 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00023184 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,892,362,119 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: alcurEX, BX Thailand, BitFlip, Bleutrade, Exmo, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, NIX-E, Coinhouse, Bit-Z, Kraken, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Exrates, CoinExchange, Coingi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, BCEX, Trade Satoshi, Tidex, Bitcoin Indonesia, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BitGrail, Tripe Dice Exchange, HitBTC, Coinsquare, AEX, DC-Ex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, Upbit, C-CEX and Bits Blockchain. It is not possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.