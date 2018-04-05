Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,639,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $43,710.79, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $214,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.33 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

