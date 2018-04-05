Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (DPUKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:DPUKY traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 9,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,937. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

