Insider Selling: Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) VP Sells 16,853 Shares of Stock

Domtar Paper Inc (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) VP Daniel Buron sold 16,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $775,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,454.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFS opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Domtar Paper Inc has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $2,581.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Domtar Paper (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Domtar Paper had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Domtar Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Domtar Paper Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Domtar Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Domtar Paper’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Domtar Paper in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Domtar Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Domtar Paper from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded Domtar Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domtar Paper by 644.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Domtar Paper by 727.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 218,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domtar Paper by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after buying an additional 191,055 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new stake in Domtar Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,984,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Domtar Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Paper Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

