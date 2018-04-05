Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Receives $47.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Robert L. Mccormick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,821.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Dejana sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $32,226.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,138 shares of company stock worth $1,824,922. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,439,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,367,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 536,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 295,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.50. 9,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,959. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $137.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

