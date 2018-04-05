Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dow Chemical (DOW) Share Price

Press coverage about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2609822512403 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:DOW traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,802,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,120. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $51.57 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

