Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,845 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,589,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,313,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3,373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,874,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $382,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,786,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,308,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,722,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,171,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101,654.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $64.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Abbott Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Abbott Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $518,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 13,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $836,588.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,573,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,987. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

