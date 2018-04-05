Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 target price on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.43.

DPS opened at $118.42 on Monday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $83.23 and a 1-year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21,227.78, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

