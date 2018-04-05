Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

DPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Dr Pepper Snapple Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,123,000 after buying an additional 304,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.34. 974,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $21,260.13, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dr-pepper-snapple-group-inc-dps-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr Pepper Snapple Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.