Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPS opened at $118.42 on Thursday. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The firm has a market cap of $21,227.78, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on DPS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

