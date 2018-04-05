DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Monday, March 26th.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €81.50 ($100.62) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.11 ($97.67).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €75.25 ($92.90) on Monday. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 12 month high of €107.00 ($132.10).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

