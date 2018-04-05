Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00011231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Gate.io. Dragonchain has a market cap of $180.65 million and $3.82 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00692264 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00184923 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035132 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041277 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, EtherDelta, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Token Store. It is not possible to buy Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

